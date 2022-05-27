A new calf was discovered in J-pod on March 1. Researchers have since determined it’s a girl. (Courtesy Center for Whale Research)

A new calf was discovered in J-pod on March 1. Researchers have since determined it’s a girl. (Courtesy Center for Whale Research)

J-pod’s newest member is a girl

Whale research centre identifies sex of orca calf

J-pod’s newest member is a girl.

On May 26, Center for Whale Research staff encountered J-pod during a photo-ID and aerial observation survey. During this encounter, the team managed to capture photographs and drone footage of the pod’s youngest member, J59. From this, the team was able to determine the new calf is a girl.

“Having another female is good news for the southern residents; the population’s growth is largely limited by the number of reproductively aged females. While one calf won’t save the population, we hope that J59 can grow to adulthood and contribute to future generations of southern residents,” the centre said in a statement.

The new calf was discovered on March 1, but researchers weren’t able to determine her sex at that time.

READ MORE: New addition to B.C.’s southern resident orca family

ALSO READ: First calf in a decade spotted swimming with K-pod off Oregon coast

 

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Orca

Previous story
Police seek Vancouver woman for alleged child abduction
Next story
Regulation changes drastically impact moose hunting in B.C.’s northeast

Just Posted

Matthijs Bruining, Branch Manager at RBC and Jim Brennan, Executive Director of IWC celebrate the creation of the Workplace Language and Culture Hub, a program that will provide newcomers with training for higher-level workplace language skills, soft skills and knowledge acquisition for the Canadian workplace. Photo supplied
Immigrant Welcome Centre and RBC collaborate to create free English workplace language training hub

The Vancouver Island Down Syndrome Society is hosting a walk and a beach barbecue June 18 at Air Force Beach. Photo supplied
Vancouver Island Down Syndrome Society hosting fundraising walk, picnic at Air force Beach in Comox

Isfeld student Quinn Hoar (right), with teacher Katelin Miller, celebrates her first-place provincial finish in a public speaking contest for deaf and hard-of-hearing students. Photo SD71
Comox Valley student wins B.C. deaf, hard-of-hearing speech contest

School District 71 enrolment is already ahead of projections for the coming school year. File photo
Comox Valley school enrolment ahead of projections for fall