Join the Comox Valley Emergency Radio Communications Team

Would you like to be involved during an emergency or disaster affecting the Comox Valley? You can do that by volunteering to become a radio operator with the Comox Valley Emergency Program (CVEP) and attending an amateur radio course in March.

Imagine a situation where you’re experiencing a major disaster and there’s no phone service or electrical power. It may be difficult to know what to do in those situations, but as a volunteer emergency radio operator with CVEP you will have the necessary skills and knowledge to respond.

“This is a great opportunity to become involved in the community, and understand the basics of radio communications and the use of amateur radio,” said Howie Siemens, Manager of Emergency Programs. “If you already use amateur/ham radio and have experience, we would love to hear from you.”

Join the Emergency Radio Communication Team for a four-day amateur radio course happening every Sunday in March, starting March 5, from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. each day. There’s a final test March 26.

Register at info@comoxvalleyep.ca or (250) 334-6044 to speak to an emergency program representative.

Comox Valley Regional District

