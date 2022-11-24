James Lee Busch and Zachary Armitage are back in police custody after their escape from William Head institution on July 7. (Correctional Service of Canada/Facebook)

James Lee Busch and Zachary Armitage are back in police custody after their escape from William Head institution on July 7. (Correctional Service of Canada/Facebook)

Jury sees items from scene of Metchosin homicide, others found with escaped inmates

James Lee Busch and Zachary Armitage charged with the first-degree murder of Martin Payne

After hearing about items like bloody clothing and an array of sharp-edged tools for the past two weeks, a jury presiding over the 2019 killing of a Metchosin man saw evidence from the case in person on Thursday.

James Lee Busch and Zachary Armitage are charged with the first-degree murder of Martin Payne after they escaped the William Head prison in 2019.

White, waffle-knit shirts have been mentioned at various points in the trial so far, with at least one stained with blood being recovered from garbage bags in Payne’s home. The court was shown that shirt and another found near the William Head prison. An RCMP forensics officer previously testified that both inmates had white, waffle-knit shirts inside their cells.

West Shore RCMP Const. Meghan Groulx, the officer tasked with seizing items, showed various pieces of evidence to the defence and jury at the crown’s request. Among them were a hatchet and a bowie knife found on a bathroom counter in Payne’s home, along with axe heads cut from their handles that were located in a hallway closet.

Pulled from one of the bags was a pair of bloody white socks that were duct-taped together. Both socks were considerably stained but one was so heavily covered that just a few white sections were visible as they were presented to the court. Two black T-shirts, including a Nike-branded one that had blood on it, were also pulled from one of the bags and displayed Thursday.

The jury also got to look at a crumpled map of Greater Victoria, two William Head identification cards – belonging to Busch and Armitage – and chewing gum found inside a red and grey MEC backpack the inmates had around the time of their arrest. Gum was also found on Payne’s property and in his master bedroom.

During the defence’s cross-examination, Armitage’s lawyer Jim Heller asked if it crossed Groulx’s mind that “Armitage and Busch did this” as she collected the evidence at the home and he suggested that surely she and the other officers would’ve been talking about “is this those guys?”

Groulx said she doesn’t recall any conversation like that occurring and while she had heard about the escape itself, she did not go into the scene thinking the inmates were involved.

“I myself didn’t go in thinking ‘Oh this is what they did, I had no idea at that point.”

“Now you have a vicious homicide that’s fairly close to William Head, two escapees from William Head and you’re telling me that you didn’t think that maybe the two were connected,” Heller continued.

“I didn’t have enough information to know that,” Groulx said.

She said multiple times that she was not thinking about the inmates as she was focused on her specific and tedious duties as the exhibit officer.

Heller questions why Groulx didn’t seize kitchen knives in a drawer and said it would be “negligent” not to do so given how the other sharp items, like the hatchet and bowie knife, were collected as evidence.

The constable explained that those items were in unusual spots with unusual circumstances.

READ: Defence lawyers critical of items examined at Metchosin homicide scene

jake.romphf@blackpress.ca. Follow us on Instagram.
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Greater VictoriaLaw and justiceMetchosinWest Shore

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
BC Children’s Hospital triages patients from E/R due to respiratory illness spike

Just Posted

Courtenay City Hall. File photo
Courtenay council meetings moving to Wednesdays in 2023

The grand prize in the YANA Christmas Cracker fundraiser is this amazing diamond ring valued at over $5,600. Photo supplied
Courtenay’s Driftwood Mall drops YANA fundraiser – other ways for community to offer support

The Earl Naswell Community Christmas Dinner will be delivering ready-to-eat turkey dinners to more than 700 residents in the OCmox Valley on Christmas day.. Photo by Terry Farrell
COMMEN-TERRY: Many opportunities to help others in the Comox Valley this Christmas

Arran Arthur of the Comox Valley played with the Czech Republic at the 2022 World Ringette Championships. Photo courtesy Ringette Canada
Comox Valley woman competes at second ringette world tourney

Pop-up banner image