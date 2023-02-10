K9 member of Comox Valley Search and Rescue passes away

A well-loved canine companion of Comox Valley Search & Rescue has passed away.
In a post on social media, the organization shared that one of their former K9 members – Potus – passed away at the age of 13.5 years.
“Potus was a well-loved member of the team,” reads a Facebook post. “In addition to his operational duties, he was a great ambassador for the team, including greeting former Prime Minister Stephen Harper when he paid the team a visit during a campaign stop in 2015.”
The organization added it sends love to Potus’ handler Scott and the rest of his family.
