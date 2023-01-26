(Black Press file photo)

(Black Press file photo)

Kelowna nurse reprimanded after Indigenous person left unresponsive in emergency room

Katherine Lowe ​has agreed to a public reprimand including a breach of ethical practice

A Kelowna registered nurse has been reprimanded for a breach of ethical practice after an Indigenous person was left unresponsive in an emergency room.

A decision by the B.C. College of Nurses and Midwives states a panel of inquiry approved a consent agreement between the college and Katherine Lowe regarding practice issues that occurred in Sept. 2021 while she was working as an emergency room nurse.

“Ms. Lowe found an Indigenous person apparently pulseless and unresponsive in the vestibule of the emergency department,” according to the decision.

“Ms. Lowe did not adequately assess or perform any resuscitative measures for them, concluding they were deceased. Further, she did not meet documentation standards related to the said incident.”

Lowe ​has allowed her registration to lapse but has agreed to a public reprimand for a breach of ethical practice, documentation, client-focused provision of care, and duty to provide care standards.

If she should successfully reapply for registration in B.C., Lowe has voluntarily agreed to conditions on her practice including a suspension of her nursing registration for two months, and education in documentation, ethics, and Indigenous cultural safety.

READ MORE: ‘Coffee with a Cop’ completes successful January, more events in the future: Kelowna RCMP

@GaryBarnes109
gary.barnes@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

HospitalsKelownanurse

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Canada donating four Leopard battle tanks to Ukraine
Next story
Firefighters rescue dog that fell down rocky ridge south of Nanaimo

Just Posted

Grace Mukadzambo is a Courtenay resident facing deportation to her native Zimbabwe. Paul Bozenich photo
Courtenay councillor fights to prevent deportation of resident

Courtenay Coun. David Frisch is on a mandated leave as he deals with a legal issue. File photo
Courtenay councillor charged with assault

“Ocean Flow” by Roy Randall is one of the pieces hanging at the Pearl Ellis Gallery for the first Members Show and Sale of the year, Jan. 31-Feb. 25. Photo supplied
Pearl Ellis Gallery in Comox hosts its first Members Show and Sale of the year

Organizers hope to raise $200,000 at the 2023 Coldest Night of the Year event in the Comox Valley. Photo supplied
Comox Valley Coldest Night of the Year walk sets $200,000 target