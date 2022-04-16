Kelowna RCMP recovered a shadow box of an autographed Guy Lafleur Montreal Canadians jersey, a shadow box of an autographed Bill Wyman, a Rolling Stones acid-wash jean jacket, and a framed print of Jean Beliveau and Phil Esposito at centre ice for the Boston Bruins from a storage locker and are looking for the rightful owner. (Kelowna RCMP photo)

Kelowna RCMP recovered a shadow box of an autographed Guy Lafleur Montreal Canadians jersey, a shadow box of an autographed Bill Wyman, a Rolling Stones acid-wash jean jacket, and a framed print of Jean Beliveau and Phil Esposito at centre ice for the Boston Bruins from a storage locker and are looking for the rightful owner. (Kelowna RCMP photo)

Kelowna RCMP seek owner of autographed memorabilia

The items were recovered from a storage locker in the 2000-block of Enterprise Way

Kelowna RCMP are searching for the rightful owner of three pieces of autographed memorabilia.

In a news release, RCMP say they responded to a report of “suspicious circumstances” in which the property had been left inside a storage locker in the 2000-block area of Enterprise Way.

Police found several items inside the locker including a shadow box of an autographed Guy Lafleur Montreal Canadians jersey, a shadow box of an autographed Bill Wyman, a Rolling Stones acid-wash jean jacket, and a framed print of Jean Beliveau and Phil Esposito at centre ice for the Boston Bruins.

We believe these items may have been stolen during a break and enter to a home, restaurant, or sports bar, states Cst. Mike Della-Paolera, Media Relations Officer for the Kelowna RCMP. There is no record of these items being reported to police as stolen so we are hoping by releasing photos of these items, the rightful owner will come forward.

Anyone with information about these items is asked to contact the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300 and quote file 2021-12575. To remain completely anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or leave a tip online at www.crimestoppers.net.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Liberals’ budget signals shift to soon let labour groups launch trade challenges
Next story
Accused guilty of all but one count in Courtenay axe attacks

Just Posted

Dan Craven brings his band to the Flying Canoe in Courtenay for a concert, April 21. Photo supplied
Dan Craven Quintent bringing two-tenor sax jazz to Courtenay

The Nomadic Sauna is an authentic mobile Finnish sauna available for rent. Photo supplied
New mobile Finnish sauna service in the Comox Valley brings the experience to your door

Left to right: Jessica Aldred, executive director of the Comox Valley Healthcare Foundation, Lindsey James from North Island Hospital Comox Valley campus (CVH), Shelagh Kantor from CVH, Lezlie Chasse from Peninsula Co-op, Murray Endert from CVH, and Wendy Gibson from CVH as Peninsula Co-op presents a $5,000 cheque to the CVHF for the purchase of a Resusci Anne, used in training.
Comox Valley gives back

Musical performances are one of many ways to be entertained at the Filberg Festival in Comox, happening this year July 29-31. File photo
Comox’s Filberg Festival announces 2022 entertainment lineup