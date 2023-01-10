Kindergarten registration opening for 2023-2024 school year

Kindergarten registration for children entering the public education school system for the 2023/24 school year opens Tuesday, Jan. 10 for Indigenous, French Immersion and Montessori programs. Registration for neighbourhood schools opens Monday, Jan. 16. Navigate Fine Arts eCademy and Compass program registration opens Feb. 1. To be eligible for enrolment into kindergarten, a child must be five years of age by Dec. 31.

Indigenous, French immersion and Montessori

Registration for the Indigenous, French Immersion and Montessori programs opens Jan. 10 at 6 p.m. These programs include Early French Immersion (École Robb Road or École Puntledge Park) or the Montessori program (Queneesh or Courtenay Elementary) or the Indigenous program (École Puntledge Park). Placements are on a first come, first served basis in the order received. Siblings of current students in the programs will have priority.

Neighbourhood Schools

Most students will attend their neighbourhood school. To determine your neighbourhood school, visit www.comoxvalleyschools.ca/kindergarten-registration and click on School Locator. Parents/guardians are asked to register their children at their current neighbourhood school beginning on Jan. 16. Registering will help ensure there is a spot available in the local neighbourhood school catchment.

Late French Immersion – École Puntledge Park

Registration for late French Immersion will begin at 6 p.m. on Feb. 6. Late French Immersion begins in Grade 6. There is an information session for current Grade 5 students and families to learn about the program on Jan. 26 at 6:30 p.m. at the school.

Navigate (NIDES) Compass Program Kindergarten and the Fine Arts eCademy (Fae) Kindergarten

Registration for the Fine Arts eCademy and Compass opens online at www.navigatenides.com Feb. 1. There will be an open house at the Tsolum Campus on Jan. 27 from 9-11 a.m. for both Compass and Fine Arts eCademy Programs. Registration and program entry for students for the Fine Arts eCademy is based on a lottery system, not first come first serve.

Program Information

Now is the time to consider which program is best for your child. For more information visit: https://www.comoxvalleyschools.ca/kindergarten-registration/

