Kindergarten registration is opening for the 2023-2024 school year in the Comox Valley. Photo supplied

Kindergarten registration is opening for the 2023-2024 school year in the Comox Valley. Photo supplied

Kindergarten registration opening for 2023-2024 school year

Kindergarten registration for children entering the public education school system for the 2023/24 school year opens Tuesday, Jan. 10 for Indigenous, French Immersion and Montessori programs. Registration for neighbourhood schools opens Monday, Jan. 16. Navigate Fine Arts eCademy and Compass program registration opens Feb. 1. To be eligible for enrolment into kindergarten, a child must be five years of age by Dec. 31.

Indigenous, French immersion and Montessori

Registration for the Indigenous, French Immersion and Montessori programs opens Jan. 10 at 6 p.m. These programs include Early French Immersion (École Robb Road or École Puntledge Park) or the Montessori program (Queneesh or Courtenay Elementary) or the Indigenous program (École Puntledge Park). Placements are on a first come, first served basis in the order received. Siblings of current students in the programs will have priority.

Neighbourhood Schools

Most students will attend their neighbourhood school. To determine your neighbourhood school, visit www.comoxvalleyschools.ca/kindergarten-registration and click on School Locator. Parents/guardians are asked to register their children at their current neighbourhood school beginning on Jan. 16. Registering will help ensure there is a spot available in the local neighbourhood school catchment.

Late French Immersion – École Puntledge Park

Registration for late French Immersion will begin at 6 p.m. on Feb. 6. Late French Immersion begins in Grade 6. There is an information session for current Grade 5 students and families to learn about the program on Jan. 26 at 6:30 p.m. at the school.

Navigate (NIDES) Compass Program Kindergarten and the Fine Arts eCademy (Fae) Kindergarten

Registration for the Fine Arts eCademy and Compass opens online at www.navigatenides.com Feb. 1. There will be an open house at the Tsolum Campus on Jan. 27 from 9-11 a.m. for both Compass and Fine Arts eCademy Programs. Registration and program entry for students for the Fine Arts eCademy is based on a lottery system, not first come first serve.

Program Information

Now is the time to consider which program is best for your child. For more information visit: https://www.comoxvalleyschools.ca/kindergarten-registration/

Comox ValleySchools

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Nanaimo senior takes cab rides around city buying $15,000 worth of gift cards for scammer
Next story
BREAKING: Identities of Nelson officers killed, critically injured in avalanche revealed

Just Posted

The 40-acre Maris Estates oceanfront property has been gifted to the Comox Valley Regional District through the federal Ecological Gifts Program. Photo supplied
40 acres of oceanfront land donated to Comox Valley RD to create a park

Senior animals can make great pets. Black Press file photo
Five reasons why senior animals make great pets: SPCA

Comox Community Centre. Photo via comox.ca
Off-duty paramedic, staff, save the life of gym member at Comox Community Centre

The Merville Water Guardians oppose an amendment application to a water bottling licence for a property on Sackville Road. File photo
Directors defer amendment application to water bottling licence