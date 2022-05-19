Treaty negotiations for the K’ómoks First Nation began in 1994. File photo

K’ómoks First Nation treaty could be ratified in four years

Treaty negotiations for the K’ómoks First Nation began in 1994. Members approved an Agreement-in-Principle — the critical fourth stage of the six-stage process — in 2012. In 2019, agreements were signed to revitalize negotiations.

Spring of 2023 is the target for chief negotiators’ understanding. The summer of 2023 and beyond will be treaty initialing and ratification by each party, including a vote by KFN members. Then it needs to be ratified provincially and federally before being signed and implemented.

“Probably in this case four years from now, and that’s still very ambitious,” Sarah Cavanagh, negotiator, Ministry of Indigenous Relations and Reconciliation, said at the May 10 CVRD board meeting.

The core of the K’ómoks territory is the Comox Valley, along with the Sayward and Salmon River areas in the North Island.

Once ratified, K’ómoks will have law-making authority about management, zoning and development of treaty lands.

