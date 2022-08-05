A surveillance image of a suspect who allegedly robbed the James General Store in Nanaimo. (Photo submitted)

Knife-wielding suspect robs convenience store in Nanaimo

Police called to James General Store on Thursday, Aug. 4

A suspect is sought by police after a south-end Nanaimo store was robbed at knife-point last night.

The robbery occurred at 9 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 4, at James General Store on Victoria Road, stated a Nanaimo RCMP press release. Police and police dog services responded to the scene, but the suspect had fled and could not be located.

The clerk told officers the suspect had walked into the store, pulled out a knife and demanded money. The clerk complied and watched as the suspect headed north on Needham Street, said the press release, and it is not known if the suspect left on foot, by bike or another form of transportation.

The suspect is described as having a dark complexion, standing 5-foot-10, with a slim build, wearing a dark hoodie, a blue medical mask and gloves.

“The clerk was not injured but was shaken by the ordeal,” noted the release, adding that Nanaimo RCMP Victim Services was called and is assisting the employee.

Anyone with information is asked to call Nanaimo RCMP’s non-emergency line at 250-754-2345, quoting file No. 2022-26969.

