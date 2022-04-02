Kus-kus-sum project in Courtenay gets a little greener

Organizers and volunteers were planting at the Kus-kus-sum site Saturday. Photo by Mike ChouinardOrganizers and volunteers were planting at the Kus-kus-sum site Saturday. Photo by Mike Chouinard
The project to restore the estuary to a natural state represents the efforts of many. Photo by Mike ChouinardThe project to restore the estuary to a natural state represents the efforts of many. Photo by Mike Chouinard
Project Watershed executive director Caitlin Pierzchalski goes over the basics of planting for volunteers. Photo by Mike ChouinardProject Watershed executive director Caitlin Pierzchalski goes over the basics of planting for volunteers. Photo by Mike Chouinard
Sally Gellard scoops up some mulch. Photo by Mike ChouinardSally Gellard scoops up some mulch. Photo by Mike Chouinard
Bill Morgan and Tanisha Monster of Milestone get compost ready to bring to the site. Photo by Mike ChouinardBill Morgan and Tanisha Monster of Milestone get compost ready to bring to the site. Photo by Mike Chouinard
Sonia Gonsalves fills a hole for planting. Photo by Mike ChouinardSonia Gonsalves fills a hole for planting. Photo by Mike Chouinard
With the planting and many more to come, the hope is to bring more life back to the estuary. Photo by Mike ChouinardWith the planting and many more to come, the hope is to bring more life back to the estuary. Photo by Mike Chouinard
Greener things ahead. Photo by Mike ChouinardGreener things ahead. Photo by Mike Chouinard

On Saturday, the waterfront near the 17th Street Bridge got the first of many plantings to come.

Project Watershed has partnered with K’ómoks Milestone Joint Venture and started planting at Kus-kus-sum on April 2.

While there is still much restoration work needed for the entire site, the organizers and about 30 volunteers started with a small area that needed some spring planting. For the day, they had 400 plants for the area they hoped to get planted.

Milestone is coordinating and overseeing the planting with Project Watershed, and the project has generated strong volunteer response. For this event, they filled all spots within 48 hours of posting the opportunity.


