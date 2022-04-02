Kus-kus-sum project in Courtenay gets a little greener

On Saturday, the waterfront near the 17th Street Bridge got the first of many plantings to come.
Project Watershed has partnered with K’ómoks Milestone Joint Venture and started planting at Kus-kus-sum on April 2.
While there is still much restoration work needed for the entire site, the organizers and about 30 volunteers started with a small area that needed some spring planting. For the day, they had 400 plants for the area they hoped to get planted.
Milestone is coordinating and overseeing the planting with Project Watershed, and the project has generated strong volunteer response. For this event, they filled all spots within 48 hours of posting the opportunity.
