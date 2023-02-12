The Clearwater Ski Hill won’t open for the <tcxspan tcxhref="20222023" title="Call 2022/2023 via 3CX">2022/2023</tcxspan> season. (Clearwater Times photo)

The Clearwater Ski Hill won’t open for the 2022/2023 season. (Clearwater Times photo)

Lack of snow keeps Clearwater Ski Hill closed for the 2022/2023 season

Events are still being hosted at the lodge

The local ski hill in Clearwater won’t open this season due to a lack of snow.

Board members of the non-profit Clearwater Ski Hill made the announcement Feb. 7.

“Due to our lack of snow and weird winter, things are not looking good on opening this year,” noted the announcement. The Clearwater Ski Hill started as a tow rope operation in 1965. Over the years, it has grown to a small family resort that includes a fast T-bar, several runs and a lodge.

Typically, the hill opens by the holidays or mid-January but for the last 10 years the hill has opened only every second year or so due to snow conditions. Those challenges, however, haven’t stopped board members from hosting fundraising events to keep the non-profit community hill in good shape.

Friday night (Feb. 10) volunteers hosted a retro ski party and karaoke night.

Read More: Having fun for the sake of the Clearwater Ski Hill

Clearwater

