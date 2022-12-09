Lack of snow prevents lifts from spinning on opening day at Mount Washington

Snow conditions on opening day from the Raven webcam at Mount Washington Alpine Resort Friday, Dec. 9, 2022.

A lack of snow has prevented the chairlifts from spinning on Mount Washington Alpine Resort, but some limited winter activities will kick off the official opening day Friday (Dec. 9).

A release from the resort noted the beginner terrain in the Easy Acres zone with five carpets will be open from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. as well as the tube park offering one lane of snow sliding.

The Nordic Centre at Raven Lodge is open with the West Passage and Jutland trails open for cross-country skate skiing and the Snow Paws trail is open for snowshoeing.

Currently, the Hawk base sits at 51 cm, with only 1 cm of snow falling within the past 24 hours.

“We’re eager to get the resort open for another winter season and the snow forecast looks promising to add more terrain soon,” said Mount Washington general manager Dean Prentice. “We aim to open terrain off the Whiskey Jack chair as soon as possible and appreciate everyone’s patience.”

Another concern the mountain is facing this year is its potable water supply.

Earlier this month, they released a statement that noted there are concerns about potential water shortages due to an increase in visitors and record low production of water from nearby springs.

Snowpack in the upper watershed is less than 25 per cent of what is considered normal for the time of the year; because Mount Washington is at the top of the watershed, they are the first to be affected by water shortages.



