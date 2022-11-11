Retired Warrant Officer Theresa ‘Terri’ Lynn Orser remembers the peacekeepers at the Langford Cenotaph. (Austin Westphal/News Staff)

Retired Warrant Officer Theresa ‘Terri’ Lynn Orser remembers the peacekeepers at the Langford Cenotaph. (Austin Westphal/News Staff)

Langford veteran recalls psychological toll of peacekeeping in the Balkans

Terri Orser witnessed action, horror in her 27 years in the Canadian Armed Forces

WARNING: This article contains mention of suicide.

For Terri Orser, there’s no single memory that captures the horror and devastation of life in a war zone.

Orser, a 27-year veteran of the Canadian Armed Forces, witnessed no shortage of action while serving around the world, including deployments to the Arabian Peninsula during the Gulf War and South Africa at the Canadian High Commission.

But it was the Langford resident’s time spent as a United Nations (UN) peacekeeper in the Balkans that still haunts her.

“Peacekeeping is a whole other animal,” she said. “They can do a lot of things to you and you can’t retaliate. And they can do a lot of things to each other, but there’s not much you can do about it.”

In early 1992, the United Nations Protection Force was formed after fighting erupted in Croatia and Bosnia-Herzegovina during the split of the former Republic of Yugoslavia. It protected civilians within three special UN-protected zones and kept other militaries out. Peacekeepers from dozens of countries, including Canada, participated in the effort.

Like many Canadian soldiers sent to the region as peacekeepers, Orser found very little peace to keep when she deployed to Pakrac, Croatia. Over the course of her two deployments to the region, she not only witnessed ugly inter-ethnic conflict but the ultimate human toll of war.

“Just seeing other people suffer in other countries is enough in itself to do a number on you,” she said.

Orser said she lost colleagues to landmines while seeing others horribly maimed. What’s not often talked about, she added, are the soldiers who took their own lives. “I think one of the hardest was when a guy in my company, just a young guy, put a grenade down his flack jacket and killed himself,” she said.

ALSO READ: Victoria veteran shares memories of flying and family

While Orser said she had been ready for whatever came her way overseas, she wasn’t prepared for the internal struggles of civilian life that awaited her back home.

“What you’re not prepared for is when you come back, like from a United Nations peacekeeping mission, is to feel the feelings you feel afterwards and not knowing what to do with those feelings,” she said.

Terri Orser (left) alongside fellow Canadian United Nations peacekeepers while on deployment in Pakrac, Croatia. (Courtesy Terri Orser)

Terri Orser (left) alongside fellow Canadian United Nations peacekeepers while on deployment in Pakrac, Croatia. (Courtesy Terri Orser)

In 2000, Orser was diagnosed with Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) and continued to serve another seven years until her medical release in 2007. At the time, it wasn’t easy for Orser to come to terms with her diagnosis, let alone understand it.

“We didn’t really know what it was. We just thought we were really screwed up, which we sort of were,” she said. “Once you’re out of the military it’s difficult if you don’t want to be out of the military. You’ve lost your companionship, your camaraderie; you’ve lost your friends. There’s just no cohesiveness anymore.”

Almost 15 years after her release from the military, Orser admits that she’s still transitioning to civilian life. But she says helping other veterans is helping her. “When I became involved with the Legion, I never realized how many veterans needed assistance,” she said. “And of course, me being one of them, it made sense … from helping them I can look internally.”

Orser has dedicated countless volunteer hours and has even received the Minister of Veterans Affairs Commendation as well as the Queen Elizabeth II Diamond Jubilee Medal for her work with veterans. For her service, she’s received the Bravery Bar, the UN Protection Force Medal two-tour clasp, the Special Service Medal for NATO and Peacekeeping, and Gulf War Medals for both Kuwait and Saudi Arabia.

“Veterans are willing to put their lives on the line for everybody else. And we’ll go anywhere in the world to do that.”

If you or someone you know is struggling, call the provincial suicide prevention hotline at 1-800-suicide (1-800-784-2433), or visit crisislines.bc.ca to find local mental health and crisis resources.

ALSO READ: Saanich veteran Stephane Marcotte says Wounded Warriors Canada programs saved his life

ALSO READ: ‘This is for all of us’: Indigenous sailor honoured with medal from CFB Esquimalt commander

Do you have a story tip? Email: austin.westphal@saanichnews.com.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Canadian Armed ForcesGreater VictoriaRemembrance DayRoyal Canadian LegionWest Shore

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Tenacious B.C. advocate for people with Parkinson’s leaves message of gratitude
Next story
University of Victoria historian says Korean War is losing its status as Canada’s Forgotten War

Just Posted

Steve Pederson stands guard at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Confederation Square, in Ottawa. Pederson recently completed his seven-week sentry duty. Photo supplied
Courtenay man completes seven-week term guarding the Tomb Of The Unknown Soldier

Canadian soldiers patrol an area in the Dand district of southern Afghanistan on Sunday, June 7, 2009. The federal government is hoping to have locked down a new location for a promised national memorial to the war in Afghanistan after the Canadian War Museum opposed a previous proposal, leaving the project in limbo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Colin Perkel
QUIZ: How much do you know about Canada’s military history?

The Lorne Hotel - part of the walk-through display for Chrismas on Cascara. Photo by Erin Haluschak
Courtenay Christmas village open once again

The Habitat for Humanity build at 1375 Piercy Ave. in Courtenay continues to take shape. When completed the project will house 12 families. Photo by Yana Dimitrova.
Habitat for Humanity survey reveals housing affordability as a top concern for Canadians