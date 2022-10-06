Lawrence Burns honoured at Courtenay park dedication event

Lawrence Burns, Courtenay’s first full-time fire chief, now has a park named after him. Kim Stallknecht photo Members of the Courtenay Fire Department attended Tuesday’s park dedication event. Kim Stallknecht photo Firefighters congratulate Lawrence Burns. Kim Stallknecht photo

The City of Courtenay has paid tribute to an outstanding community leader, volunteer and friend of the city, Lawrence Burns, with the unveiling of a new sign at Lawrence Burns Park at a formal park dedication event Oct. 4.

The park is a 1.57 acre naturalized green space at 480 Hunt Rd., one block south of Back Road and Ryan Road.

Lawrence Burns and his family attended the event, as well as members of the Courtenay Fire Department, the Courtenay Heritage Committee, the Courtenay Parks and Recreation Advisory Commission, the city, council and others who have worked with Lawrence over the years.

Burns is well known in the community, having served as the Courtenay Volunteer Fire Department’s first full-time fire chief from 1969 to 1995.

Courtenay Fire Chief Kurt MacDonald said Burns has been an inspiration for both firefighters and members of the community.

“For me personally, Lawrence had an important impact on my career in the fire service,” said MacDonald. “On behalf of all the firefighters that you inspired and for all that you have meant to the fire service, I would like to thank you and congratulate you on receiving this honour. You truly deserve it.”

Burns is also a long-time member of the Courtenay Heritage Commission, including many years as its chair, and has volunteered time for community events and initiatives.

“We recognize Mr. Burns for his contributions to the history, heritage and public safety of Courtenay,” Craig Rushton, director of recreation, culture & community services said. “Lawrence represents the impact an individual can have on the lives of many through his enduring service to community.”

A lifelong Courtenay resident, Burns has been involved with many projects supporting the physical, social and cultural heritage in the Comox Valley. This includes plaque installations, housing and building inventory, the establishment of a heritage register, signage projects, walking tours and educational materials.

The city has previously recognized Burns for his contributions to the community through its highest honour, the Freedom of the City, in 1995. Heritage BC recognized him with a Distinguished Service Award in 2020.

