File photo of public pool. The Sports Centre pool will be closed for September due to a leak.

Leak discovered at Comox Valley Sports Centre Pool

Comox Valley Regional District staff are managing a leak from the Comox Valley Sports Centre pool. Efforts were made during the annual shutdown to isolate and repair the cause, however, the leak is significant and more time will be required to isolate it. This will delay re-opening to the pool, which will cause disruption to some user groups and patrons.

At this time, staff anticipate the Sports Centre pool will be closed for September.

“We were all disappointed to hear of the leak at the Sports Centre pool, which will unfortunately have an effect on some residents within the community,” says Jennifer Zbinden, Senior Manager of Recreation Services. “These types of situations are never planned and are nearly impossible to predict, so we’re doing our best to ensure community groups and recreation use members are impacted as little as possible.

“Recreation Services would like to thank the public in advance for their patience. Other facilities may be available to accommodate current user groups of the pool, however that planning process is still ongoing.”

Recreation staff have begun engaging with pool users, adjusting Aquatic Centre programming, and are looking to find alternatives to ensure all pool programming is accommodated.

The district apologizes for the inconvenience in programming changes while operations work to resolve the leak.

Comox Valley Regional District

