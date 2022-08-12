Leak repaired to Black Creek-Oyster Bay Water System

The CVRD has completed a watermain repair to the Black Creek-Oyster Bay Water System stemming from a July 20 report of a major leak. Photo supplied

The Comox Valley Regional District Engineering Services has completed the watermain repair to the Black Creek-Oyster Bay Water System stemming from a July 20 report of a major leak.

“Thank you to our incredible team for their dedication and hard work to locate the leak and have things fixed in just over three weeks,” says Kris La Rose, Senior Manager of Water/Wastewater Services. “Repairs like this can be very difficult to diagnose and repair but our group responded and handled the logistical challenges very well.”

“I also want to thank residents and water users in the Black Creek-Oyster Bay area, who followed our request and significantly reduced their water consumption during this time,” La Rose added. “That effort, combined with isolating the leak, made water consumption go down by half what it was during its peak two weeks ago.”

Now that the repair has been completed, the Black Creek-Oyster Bay area will revert back to a Stage 2 Water Restriction, which was the previous restriction level before the water leak was identified. We appreciate your patience during this time.

During a Stage 2 Water Restriction, please stagger your lawn and garden watering to the following schedule:

*Even numbered address – On Tuesday and Saturday between the hours of 6 am – 8 am and 8 pm – 10 pm. Please do not use a sprinkler to water the lawn or garden on any other day or time.

*Odd numbered address – On Wednesday and Sunday between the hours of 6–8 a.m. and 8–10 p.m. Please do not use a sprinkler to water the lawn or garden on any other day or time.

*Local government may use a sprinkler to water parks, ornamental lawns, and grassed boulevards between the hours of 11 p.m. and 7 a.m. on even numbered days for even numbered addresses, and odd numbered days for odd numbered addresses.

