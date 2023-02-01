Locals at the Old House Hotel stays local

Chef Ronald and Tricia St. Pierre have passed their legendary Locals Restaurant to new, local, experienced owners who will continue their tradition of elevating the dining experience. File photo

After cementing the restaurant scene with their passion for local foods grown and produced in the Comox Valley, Chef Ronald and Tricia St. Pierre have passed their legendary Locals Restaurant to new, local, experienced owners who will continue their tradition of elevating the dining experience.

Chef Jonathan Frazier, Darren Howlett, Sean Poole and Erin Kenny all grew up in the Comox Valley and the north Island, and all have strong backgrounds in food and hospitality. Aside from being a celebrated chef of the Comox Valley for over 20 years, Frazier started the Edible Valley podcast 10 years ago to get to the heart of the food he featured in all of his dishes, and the people behind that food.

Howlett quickly joined with his perspective as a hospitality-centered entrepreneur. Between the two of them, they have run, operated, and owned many key Comox Valley hospitality and food-based establishments.

Poole made his mark in Vancouver Island hospitality by running the largest dining and entertainment venue in Victoria, and other successful restaurants for nearly a decade. His wife and partner is a marketing, branding, and design professional, with experience in both the public and private sectors, including hospitality. All four are eager to ply their trades and talents to further Locals’ reach.

With a love of the menu, the atmosphere, and the culture, the new owners have no intention of changing anything, except to present the best and most polished version of Locals that it can be.

With a touch of modernization, a little experimentation, and the introduction of a market sheet – featuring new items that highlight the best of what is available a la minute – Locals will be the same but better.

The St. Pierre’s started Locals 13 years ago and created an esteemed reputation for the restaurant which has been established as the heart of Vancouver Island.

The new owners wish Ronald and Tricia all the best in their retirement – although they won’t be straying too far. Regulars can expect to see their familiar, smiling faces around the restaurant from time to time. Once a local, always a local.

They invite you down to the restaurant to meet them yourself – or make a reservation today at 250-338-6493.



photos@comoxvalleyrecord.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Comox Valleyrestaurant