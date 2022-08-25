Longtime Cumberland councillor not seeking re-election

File photo of Gwyn Sproule, who has decided to retire after 20 years on Cumberland council.

Longtime Cumberland councillor Gwyn Sproule will not be seeking re-election this fall.

After 20 years on council, Gwyn has decided to retire. She came into municipal politics in 2002 partly because of her interest in local history, and partly because she wanted to get protection for the forests and creeks within Cumberland’s boundaries. Gwyn is a founding member of the Comox Valley Land Trust and the Cumberland Community Forest Society, as well as the Perseverance Streamkeepers Society.

She has seen Cumberland’s population grow from around 1,800 people to almost 5,000 today. Gwyn has published several local history books, and plans to continue researching the history of the mines and the Wellington Colliery Railway. Her biggest wish is to see the railway right of way become a linear parkway for bikers and hikers much like the Kettle Valley Railway.

On Thursday, Sept., there will be a special council meeting at 4 p.m. to present Coun. Sproule with the Freedom of the Village. Everyone is welcome to attend.

