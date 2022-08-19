Bill Henderson, son of Sam Henderson, is a master carver in the art of “making wood speak.” Photo submitted

Looking after a legacy at Spirits of the West Coast Art Gallery

Through the Grains of Cedar is set from Sept. 3 to Dec. 31

Spirits of the West Coast Art Gallery is honoured to present Looking After a Legacy: Through the Grains of Cedar.

The exhibition is set for Sept. 3 to Dec. 31, featuring carvings by renowned Kwakwaka’wakw artists Bill Henderson, Greg Henderson and Junior Henderson of the Wei Wai Kum First Nation in Campbell River.

This exhibition is rooted in the profound desire of the artists to carry on the legacy of their father and grandfather, master carver Sam Henderson.

Henderson lived his life dedicated to the preservation of Kwakwaka’wakw knowledge and culture and used the practice of carving to preserve these ancient traditions. It is a legacy he has left behind for the next generation of carvers.

The Henderson family to this day is a highly respected family of the Wei Wai Kum First Nation. Bill Henderson, son of Sam Henderson, is a master carver in the art of “making wood speak.” Junior Henderson and Greg Henderson are both grandsons of Sam Henderson and represent the third generation of exceptional potlatch carvers. Their carvings and totem poles are celebrated throughout the world and can be seen in Asia, Europe, North America and especially in many communities along our beautiful Northwest Coast. Their masterpieces are highly collectible and are represented in many national and international exhibitions and galleries.

There are more than 20 masterpieces including a wide variety of dramatic masks, stunning frontlets, amazing totem poles, paddles and a beautiful talking staff. This exhibition and sale bring fresh insights into the Henderson’s life-long commitment to the continuity and diversity of their cultural heritage.

Join the gallery on Sept. 3 at 11 a.m. for the opening celebrations. You will see the Henderson’s family perform and witness the opening of this important exhibition. The artists will be on-site until 3 p.m.

Looking After a Legacy: Through the Grains of Cedar will also be presented in an innovative virtual format including the live-streamed opening celebration on Facebook and Instagram at 11 a.m. PST on Sept. 3. The exhibition and sale are open to the public at 2926 Back Road, Courtenay.

Visit spiritsofthewestcoast.com and follow us on Facebook @spiritsofthewestcoast, Instagram @spiritsofthewestcoast and Twitter @spiritsgallery for the latest news, artist talks, and exhibition features.


