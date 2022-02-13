Lotto 6/49 bonus prize-winning ticket purchased in the Comox Valley

A ticket purchased in the Comox Valley for the Feb. 12 Lotto 6/49 has won $25,000.

Saturday’s 6/49 draw included 50 bonus draws of $25,000 each.

As listed on the BCLC website, playnow.com, the winning ticket purchased in the Comox Valley was ticket number 09005334-03.

There were also two winning tickets bought online at playnow.com. Those numbers are 08851105-01 and 08971586-01

Tickets purchased in Victoria, Burnaby, Surrey, and Okanagan-Boundary also won $25,000.

The $8.8 million jackpot was carried over, making the Wednesday, Feb. 16 draw worth an estimated $12 million.

