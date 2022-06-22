LUSH and Farmer’s Kitchen Food Truck partnering again this summer

In the summer of 2021, LUSH Valley Food Action Society partnered with the Farmer’s Kitchen Food Truck to host a series of fundraising dinners, which closed with a five-course farm-to-table meal at Amara Farm in September.

The Farm to Table event hosted 100 people, split between a lunch and dinner seating.

The Farmer’s Kitchen continued to let LUSH Valley use their kitchen on wheels into the fall when the organization lost access to commercial kitchen space. A kitchen is vital to LUSH Valley, as hundreds of community members rely on their meal deliveries each week.

“When LUSH lost access to the public kitchen at the Florence Filberg Centre last August, I offered up the truck’s kitchen and my chef skills to keep the Hot Meal program running, said James McKerricher, food access manager, LUSH Valley. “It was cold through the winter, but it was important to keep the program running for those who really needed it.”

LUSH Valley’s Hot Meal program is a free meal service for vulnerable people, mostly seniors, offered through community partner organizations. The program provides a nourishing meal once a week, with the goal to expand service.

“Partnering with the Farmer’s Kitchen last year was a key component for us in raising funds to purchase our building in Tin Town,” says Maurita Prato, executive director, LUSH Valley.

The organization aims to raise $25,000 this summer and fall to help fund the Hot Meal program and develop their own commercial kitchen onsite.

LUSH Valley is offering a delicious way for anyone to contribute. Every Wednesday until July 20, then again in late-August, the Farmer’s Kitchen and LUSH Valley will serve a locally-inspired menu at 40 Knots Winery from 5 to 8 p.m.

One hundred per cent of food proceeds and 50 per cent of table reservation fees will be put towards LUSH Valley’s Food Access programs. Reserve a table at 40knotswinery.com/Experiences/Events-Calendar.

Visit www.lushvalley.org/support-lush/donate to donate or for more information.



