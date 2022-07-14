RCMP did not commit offense in arrest which seriously injured Lake Country man, finds IIO. (Phil McLachlan/Capital News/Stock)

RCMP did not commit offense in arrest which seriously injured Lake Country man, finds IIO. (Phil McLachlan/Capital News/Stock)

Mackenzie RCMP issue warning after man armed with rifle last seen walking into trail

Mounties asking residents to stay away from Morfee Lake Road and trail system

Mounties are looking for an armed man at large in the northern community of Mackenzie, B.C.

Mackenzie RCMP officers were called to Lost Lake Trail just after 6:30 p.m. from a caller who said their friend had showed up on the trail, armed with a rifle, and was acting strangely.

Shortly after the local man, 39, disappeared into the extensive trail system, several shots were heard. A shelter in place warning was declared, but has since been lifted.

Police are asking everyone to avod the trails east of the town, as well as Morfee Lake Road, while the search for the suspect continues.

Given the man was armed, the North District Emergency Response Team is assisting in the search.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Mackenzie RCMP at 250-997-3288.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Crime

Previous story
Over $280K in contraband seized at Matsqui Institution in Abbotsford
Next story
Federal government to provide more than $35 million for supports during papal visit

Just Posted

Tourism Vancouver Island took over operations of the Vancouver Island Visitor Centre for the CVRD. Record file photo
Cumberland re-thinking regional tourism body

A monument honours victims at a Black Lives Matter event in the Comox Valley in June 2020. Cumberland now is looking at a policy to fight racism at a local level. Record file photo
Cumberland seeks input on anti-racism policy

The Comox-Powell River ferry is now accepting foot passenger bookings. Record file photo
Online foot passenger bookings now available on Comox – Powell River route

This 1,983 sq. ft. furnished Crown Isle home is part of a $2.6 million grand prize option in the BC Children’s Hospital Foundation 2022 Dream Lottery. Photo supplied
BC Children’s Hospital 2022 lottery features Courtenay home as a grand prize option