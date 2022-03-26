The Vancouver Island Integrated Major Crime Unit is investigating the sudden death of a Victoria child. (Black Press Media file photo)

Major crime unit investigating sudden death of Victoria child

The child was involved in a well-being check the night prior to the death, VicPD says

The Vancouver Island Integrated Major Crime Unit has launched an investigation into the sudden death of a child on Thursday (March 24).

B.C. Emergency Health Services paramedics responded to a call on Thursday (March 24) just after 7 p.m. where the child and a parent were then transported to Victoria General Hospital.

The child died later that night, a release from Victoria Police Department said.

Just before 9 p.m., officers were called to Victoria General Hospital regarding the death, where it was realized the child was involved in a well-being check the previous evening.

Officers had responded to a well-being check on March 23 involving the parent and child in the 900-block of Johnson Street.

VicPD notified the Independent Investigations Office of B.C. and an investigation was commenced to determine what role, if any, police actions or inactions may have played in the death.

This investigation is active and ongoing, said Bowen Osoko, communications coordinator for VicPD.

Anyone with information can contact VicPD at 250-995-7654, ext. 1, or report anonymously to Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

