Redford Street in Port Alberni is currently blocked due to a police incident. (TERESA BIRD / Alberni Valley News)

Redford Street in Port Alberni is currently blocked due to a police incident. (TERESA BIRD / Alberni Valley News)

Major road in Port Alberni closed due to police incident

Numerous RCMP members surround motel on Redford Street

UPDATE: The incident on Redford Street at the Tyee Village Motel is over and barricades on Redford Street have been removed. A witness told the AV News that RCMP had someone in handcuffs around 11 a.m.

Original story follows:

A stretch of Redford Street in Port Alberni is currently closed to pedestrian and vehicle traffic due to a police incident.

The street is closed from 10th Avenue to Anderson Avenue due to a police incident currently unfolding at the Tyee Motel. Pedestrians and motorists are asked to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. More to come…

Breaking NewsPORT ALBERNI

 

A police incident is currently unfolding at the Tyee Motel in Port Alberni on Redford Street. (ELENA RARDON / Alberni Valley News)

A police incident is currently unfolding at the Tyee Motel in Port Alberni on Redford Street. (ELENA RARDON / Alberni Valley News)

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
No date for coal phase out as G7 environment ministers wrap meeting in Japan
Next story
Fox News case judge announces trial delay, gives no reason

Just Posted

A large crowd of workers and others gathered in 2017 in Simms Park to observe the Day of Mourning for fallen workers. (City of Courtenay photo)
Day of Mourning ceremony set to honour fallen workers

Comox Valley Kickers setting up a scrum in their playoff game against the Brit Lions RFC from Delta. Photo by Viktor Davare
Comox Valley Kickers dominate in men’s rugby playoff match against Brit Lions RFC

(Missing Person 14 year old, Camille Zoey Newhook. Photo courtesy Campbell River RCMP
Campbell River RCMP searching for missing person

Lily of the valley is a very hardy perennial that prefers a cool part of the garden with moist soil and good drainage. ADOBE STOCK IMAGE
SPRING IN THE GARDEN: Lily of the valley is steeped in history and symbolism