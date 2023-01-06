Traffic is backed up on the Malahat near Finlayson Arm Road. (Courtesy of DriveBC)

Traffic is backed up on the Malahat near Finlayson Arm Road. (Courtesy of DriveBC)

Malahat closed northbound after a two-vehicle crash

Tow trucks on their way, police warn of delays

The Malahat is closed northbound starting at Finlayson Arm Road after a two-vehicle collision Friday (Jan. 6) afternoon.

West Shore RCMP tweeted out a warning to drivers to expect delays after the collision happened at around 3 p.m. on Friday.

Vehicles are being removed by tow trucks which were en route as of 3:20 p.m. Friday.

More to come.

ALSO READ: Local MP urging small businesses to apply for summer jobs funding

cowichanLangfordmalahatTrafficWest Shore

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Advocates, B.C. police warn online ‘sextortion’ of youth is on the rise
Next story
‘Miracle Baby’ and sole survivor of 1957 Prince Rupert mudslide dies at 66

Just Posted

Firefighters roll out hose-line as smoke billows from a residential lot on Ryan Road East Friday, Jan. 6. Photo by Michelle Wells.
Comox structure fire closes Ryan Road East

Co-owner Kellan Musseau hangs up the Laneway Coffee and Kitchen sign. The new business opened at 2727 Dunsmuir Ave. in Cumberland just before Christmas. Photo by Avelyn Duncan
New Cumberland coffee shop has mouth-watering menu choices

Members from the K’ómoks First Nation spoke about the importance of blessing the student housing site to ensure the project enters the preparation and construction phase respectfully. Photo by Erin Haluschak
K’ómoks First Nation blessing begins groundbreaking for NIC housing

The fire departments in both Courtenay and Comox will be hosting charity tree chipping events over the weekend, while the Cumberland fire department will have a Christmas tree burn. File photo
Comox Valley fire departments hosting Christmas tree disposal events