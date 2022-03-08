Work on the south end of the Malahat Drive will cause delays along Highway 1 this week. Flooding and bank instability closed the south and northbound lanes of the Malahat past Westshore Parkway in November 2021. (Courtesy of Emcon)

Work on the south end of the Malahat Drive will cause delays along Highway 1 this week. Flooding and bank instability closed the south and northbound lanes of the Malahat past Westshore Parkway in November 2021. (Courtesy of Emcon)

Malahat stretch facing planned closures Wednesday to Saturday

Crews to remove tree debris, resurface Highway 1 northbound from Finlayson Arm Rd. to Tunnel Hill

Drivers will have to navigate a series of short closures and delays on the Malahat Drive on Highway 1 between Finlayson Arm Road and Tunnel Hill this week.

There will be up to eight closures, each lasting about 15 minutes, on Wednesday and Thursday (March 9 and 10) as tree debris from last fall’s atmospheric river storms needs to be removed. Drivers taking this route should plan for delays of about 35 minutes between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. on those days.

Starting at 10 p.m. on Friday (March 11), crews will be resurfacing the northbound lane between Finlayson Arm Road and Tunnel Hill. That overnight work is expected to end at 5 a.m. on Saturday and drivers can expect single-lane alternating traffic and minor delays while the work is underway.

The province is asking drivers to follow signs and obey posted speed limits.

READ: Spring sailings cancelled between Sidney and Anacortes, summer sailings unlikely

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

malahatWest Shore

Previous story
Spring sailings cancelled between Vancouver Island, San Juans; summer sailings unlikely
Next story
B.C. Indigenous partners to become part owners of Coastal GasLink

Just Posted

Singer Shakura S’Aida and her colleagues will be singing and playing the blues as the Friday fest headliner. Photo by Cecile Laroche-Coignet
All-star blues women to headline Vancouver Island MusicFest on first night

Dr. Serhy Yekelchyk is the featured guest on Off The Page, a professor of European history with expertise in Ukraine, Russia and the history of the Soviet Union at the University of Victoria. Facebook Photo
Off The Page podcast: A look at the invasion of Ukraine

Innisfree Farm & Botanical Garden is at 3636 Trent Rd. Photo via innisfreefarm.ca
Royston’s Innisfree Farm to be featured on cable network series

“Sunrise at Comox Marina” by Amitabh Bakshi is one of the pieces featured at the Comox Valley Photographic Society’s Showcase exhibit of photographic prints at the Pearl Ellis Gallery in Comox.
The art of photography on display at Comox galley