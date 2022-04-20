Courthouse in Nanaimo. (News Bulletin file)

Courthouse in Nanaimo. (News Bulletin file)

Man accused of coffee house murder in Nanaimo fit to stand trial, psychiatric report finds

Preliminary inquiry for James Carey Turok expected to be scheduled on May 17

The man charged with murder at a north Nanaimo coffee shop in February has been deemed fit to stand trial, according to a psychiatric report.

James Carey Turok, arrested and charged with second-degree murder after a Feb. 12 incident at Buzz Coffee House where Eric Kutzner died, appeared via video at provincial court in Nanaimo today, April 20, before Judge Mayland McKimm.

Citing the report, Basil McCormick, Crown counsel, said Turok, while certified under the Mental Health Act, is fit to stand trial and it would be safe for the court to find him fit as well.

Mark Swartz, representing Turok, reaffirmed the presumption and said there was nothing to suggest the need for a fitness hearing. He sought a four-week adjournment, to review disclosure material provided by Crown, described as substantive.

McKimm made no declaration as to whether Turok was fit to stand trial or not.

Turok is being held without bail and a date for a preliminary inquiry is expected to be set May 17.

RELATED: Suspect faces 2nd-degree murder charge in coffee house death

RELATED: Man found dead at café, case investigated as homicide


reporter@nanaimobulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Courtmurder

Previous story
Vulgar graffiti and dangerous pranks in Shawnigan Lake concerns RCMP
Next story
Climate change investments now reduce future costs, report finds

Just Posted

Books4Brains has started a program with the school district to get books to school kids. Photo supplied
Comox bookstore gives kids books to call their own

Shelter Point Smoke Point Whisky earned Double Gold at the San Francisco World Spirits Competition. Submitted photo
Campbell River distillery earns pair of prizes at international competition

Terrance James recently completed a biography about his friend entitled Sasquatch Discovered: The Biography of Dr. John Bingernagel (set to be released this summer) and is the next guest on The Record's Off The Page podcast set to be released April 20. Photo submitted
Off The Page podcast: Following the trail of a Sasquatch researcher

The annual Sock It To 'Em campaign helps provide the unhoused and those in need with socks. Photo supplied.
Courtenay clothing initiative donates extra funds to food bank