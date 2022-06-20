Man arrested at gunpoint after one Victoria driver reports another waved handgun at him

Victoria police arrested a man at gunpoint and seized a pellet gun after a report one driver pointed a gun at another.

A man reported to VicPD that around 9:45 a.m. Saturday (June 18) near the intersection of Douglas and Finlayson streets, he was driving to meet his daughter when another vehicle began driving dangerously in front of him, including suddenly braking and preventing other traffic from passing. As the man passed the vehicle, police were told, the driver began yelling and pointed a handgun. The man got to a safe location and called 911.

Armed with photos of the driver, taken during the interaction, officers searched for a suspect.

Not long after, police were called about a vehicle parked in the 3000-block of Shelbourne Avenue with a suspected impaired driver. The description matched the driver and vehicle from the previous incident.

VicPD responded and arrested the man at gunpoint.

Officers searched the car and recovered a pellet gun that police said resembled a high-calibre handgun, as well as drugs and drug paraphernalia. The driver failed a standard field sobriety test and was taken into custody for additional drug-impaired driving investigation.

VicPD said the vehicle also had several deficiencies, was not road safe, and it was towed.

The driver was released with conditions and a court date for recommended charges for pointing a firearm and impaired driving. He was also issued a 24-hour driving prohibition, tickets for traffic offences and offences under the Cannabis Act, as well as notice and orders to repair the vehicle.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call VicPD at 250-995-7654, ext. 1.

