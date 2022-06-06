Trina Hunt’s remains were found in the Hope area on March 29, 2021. A man was arrested outside her Port Moody home on June 3, 2022 but has since been released. (Photo courtesy of IHIT.)

Trina Hunt’s remains were found in the Hope area on March 29, 2021. A man was arrested outside her Port Moody home on June 3, 2022 but has since been released. (Photo courtesy of IHIT.)

Man arrested in connection with killing of Trina Hunt released; Police continue probe

Homicide team arrested man outside Hunt’s home on June 3

A man arrested Friday (June 3) outside the home of Port Moody homicide victim Trina Hunt has been released, police say.

Police took the man in around 4 p.m., but have not released his identity and haven’t laid any charges as of Monday (June 6), according to the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team.

Hunt, who was 48 years old at the time of her disappearance, was last seen by her husband, Iain Hunt, on Jan. 18, 2021. The case sparked nationwide attention, with extensive searches around the community. But as time went on, the search for the missing woman developed into several candlelight vigils.

Police initially deemed the case not suspicious. On March 29, three-and-a-half months after her disappearance, Hunt’s remains were found south of Silver Creek in Hope, although police didn’t confirm it was Hunt until May 1.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team took over the case and determined foul play was in fact suspected. New information also emerged from Hunt’s family about an alleged trip to a Hope-area campground that she and her husband took the weekend before she was reported missing to police.

In the past year, Hunt’s family has issued pleas for her killer to come forward, offering a $50,000-reward for tips leading to an arrest.

The homicide team said Monday it is continuing to investigate and gather evidence. Anyone with information can call IHIT at 1-877-551-4448.

READ ALSO: Trina Hunt’s family angry and frustrated as her murder remains unsolved

