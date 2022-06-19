Man attacked by third person while attempting to stop suspected Victoria shoplifter

Victoria police are seeking public help locating suspects in a robbery and assault in James Bay from Thursday afternoon (June 16) (Black Press Media file photo)

A man who attempted to stop a woman he suspected of stealing items from a James Bay grocery store got more than he bargained for late Thursday afternoon.

A second man who Victoria police believe was connected to the woman reportedly assaulted the first man and the two suspects fled the scene with the stolen items. VicPD is now asking for witnesses and is asking for the public’s help identifying and locating the pair.

The assault took place at a grocery store in the 300-block of Menzies St. around 4:45 p.m. Attending VicPD officers found the victim suffering from serious but non-life-threatening injuries. He was treated on scene by paramedics and taken to hospital for further care.

Investigators determined the man had attempted to stop the woman from leaving the store with unpaid-for items and in the ensuing struggle, a second man attacked the first and assaulted him several times, police said.

The woman is described as approximately 40, Caucasian, standing 5’6” with brown hair. She wore grey sweatpants and a dark sweatshirt. The man is about 40, Caucasian and stands six feet. He was wearing a black jacket, black hooded sweater and blue jeans at the time.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the VicPD report desk at 250-995-7654, ext. 1, or report what you know anonymously to Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

