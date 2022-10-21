A man has been charged with one count of second-degree murder in relation to an investigation into a pair of suspected homicides. (Austin Westphal/News Staff)

Man charged with murder as two Saanich homicide investigations continue

Christopher Cathcart faces a second-degree murder charge

A 36-year-old man has been charged with one count of second-degree murder after police said on Wednesday (Oct. 19) they were investigating a pair of suspected homicides in Saanich.

Christopher Cathcart is in custody and appeared in court on Thursday in relation to the charge. The man, who police say has no fixed address, will be back in court on Friday (Oct. 21).

The Vancouver Island Major Crimes Unit is leading the investigation and a Thursday statement from police said they believe there is a relationship between Cathcart and one of the victims. On Wednesday, police said investigators felt there was no risk to the public.

A police presence was seen in multiple locations in a Saanich residential area on Wednesday, including one in the 3400-block Bethune Avenue and another near Blanchard Street at Saanich Road.

Saanich police Det. Sgt. Damian Kowalewich said investigators are satisfied that the two suspected homicides had no connection to any of the residents of this neighbourhood. The occupants of a residence connected to the investigation were also not involved in the tragic incident, Kowalewich said.

Police added they continue to look into the circumstances of the second suspected homicide.

Saanich police Chief Dean Duthie said officers “addressed and controlled the threat in a very quick, effective, and safe manner.”

“We recognize and appreciate that this is a deeply disturbing event for Saanich residents and families, particularly the people directly involved and who live in this area,” Duthie said in the Thursday statement.

“Your safety is our highest priority, and we will continue to report for duty every day and night to ensure that residents and families of Saanich feel safe.”

