Vancouver Police Department headquarters is seen in Vancouver, on Saturday, January 9, 2021. Vancouver police say a 26-year-old man has been charged in connection with a fatal stabbing in a park Saturday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Vancouver Police Department headquarters is seen in Vancouver, on Saturday, January 9, 2021. Vancouver police say a 26-year-old man has been charged in connection with a fatal stabbing in a park Saturday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Man charged with second-degree murder in Vancouver’s fourth homicide

Eric Kim is charged with second-degree murder in connection to death in Vancouver’s Crab Park

Police say a 26-year-old has been charged in the death of a man in Vancouver’s Crab Park.

Vancouver police say in a news release Sunday that officers responded to reports of a man being assaulted Saturday morning.

They say 45-year-old Andrew Wadden of Vancouver was found with life-threatening injuries and died at the scene.

Police say Eric Kim is charged with second-degree murder.

They say this is the city’s fourth homicide of the year.

—The Canadian Press

RELATED: First-degree murder charges laid in 2018 death of six-year-old Port Alberni boy

CrimeVancouver

We are experiencing technical difficulties with our commenting platform and hope to be up and running again soon. In the meantime, you can still send us your thoughts on Facebook or Twitter, or submit a letter to the editor.
Previous story
VIDEO: Tour de Rock rebirth: 2022 rider team unveiled at south Island school
Next story
Driver dies in Mother’s Day crash in Greater Victoria

Just Posted

Supplied picture of the Comox Dam
Water supply for Puntledge River system better than original forecast: BC Hydro

The annual Maypole celebration is part of Cumberland’s Victoria Day celebrations. Photo submitted
Victoria Day celebrations set to return to Cumberland

Students from the Early Childhood Care Education at North Island College are fully engaged in the “Return to Water” program at CVAG. The program concludes with a three-day festival May 12 to 14. Photo supplied
Comox Valley Art Gallery’s ‘Return to Water’ program concludes with three-day festival

A task force is working recruit more doctors for the Comox Valley. ADOBE STOCK IMAGE
Doctors lined up for 4,000 patients in Comox Valley since July