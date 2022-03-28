Death of man in Lake Cowichan area on Saturday after altercation under investigation. (File photo)

Death of man in Lake Cowichan area on Saturday after altercation under investigation. (File photo)

Man dead after stabbing in Lake Cowichan area Saturday

Numerous 911 calls made from rural home

  • Mar. 28, 2022 9:29 a.m.
  • News

A man is dead after an altercation in a rural home in the Lake Cowichan area on Saturday, March 26.

Lake Cowichan RCMP received numerous 9-1-1 calls reporting an altercation between two men in a residence.

When police arrived, there were several people in the residence and one man had been stabbed.

BC Emergency Health Services arrived and declared the man to be dead.

One man was taken into custody and later released.

The Vancouver Island Integrated Major Crime Unit and Lake Cowichan RCMP are investigating the circumstances along with the BC Coroner Service.

This is an isolated incident and there is no risk to the public, RCMP say.

