Abbotsford Police and IHIT are investigating a homicide near the end of Mt. Lehman Road. (Vikki Hopes/Abbotsford News)

Man found dead at Abbotsford drug lab after report of shots fired, home invasion

Abbotsford Police say Integrated Homicide Investigation Team are taking over case

A homicide is being investigated in Abbotsford after shots were fired during a home invasion, at what turned out to be a drug lab.

Abbotsford Police (APD) were called out to the home invasion in the 7000 block of Nicholson Avenue, where the shots were fired, just after 4 a.m. Friday.

When they arrived they found one man had been killed. While they investigated, they discovered the drug lab at the rural property. There are several outbuildings but police activity appears to the focused on the house, which is not visible from the main road.

The Abbotsford Police Major Crime Unit is in the preliminary stages of investigating and will be transitioning the case over to the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT).

Sgt. Paul Walker with the APD said that early indications suggest that this incident is targeted, and the public is not at risk. He added that additional resources are being deployed to the scene to assist in this “complex investigation.”

Anyone with information about this incident, dashcam footage or CCTV from the area are asked to call the IHIT Infoline at 1-877-551-4448.

