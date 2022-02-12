Man found dead in Nanaimo business, case being investigated as homicide

Police have blocked off a business area off of Rutherford Road in Nanaimo. (Karl Yu/News Bulletin)

Police in Nanaimo are investigating a possible homicide after a man was found dead at a business at the intersection of the old Island Highway and Rutherford Road area this morning.

Police blocked off a plaza where Buzz Coffee House and Reddhart Workwear are situated. Const. Gary O’Brien, Nanaimo RCMP spokesperson, would not confirm where the body was found.

The body was found at a business in north Nanaimo at 9 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 12, Nanaimo RCMP said in a press release. Police officers were called to the scene for a wellness check when the body was found. Another man at the scene was taken into custody, the press release said.

Nanaimo RCMP, along with forensic investigators, remain on scene and O’Brien said investigators are expected to be there for the rest of the day.

No further information is being released at this time, the press release said.

#Nanaimo #RCMP have blocked off an area, including Buzz Coffee and Reddhart Workwear. pic.twitter.com/wx3G9KrM4b — Karl Yu (@KarlYuBulletin) February 12, 2022



