Man stabbed in an apparent random attack on Coast Mountian Bus on April 1, 2023. (Photo: Shane MacKichan, Special to Surrey Now Leader)

Whalley

Man in critical condition after throat slashing on Surrey transit bus

Suspected arrested for attempted murder

A man was slashed across the throat with a knife and left in life-threatening condition while riding a Surrey transit bus Saturday morning (April 1).

Metro Vancouver Transit Police say an altercation happened between two men on a 503 route Coast Mountain bus near the intersection of 148 Street and Fraser Highway. One of the men allegedly took out a knife and slashed the other across the throat, according to police.

The injured man was rushed to Royal Columbian Hospital with life-threatening injuries, while the suspect was arrested by transit police and Surrey RCMP for attempted murder.

According to witnesses, who did not want to be named, the suspect came onto the bus around 9:30 a.m. and then appeared to attack the man without saying a word.

Police say the investigation is still in the early stages and a motive has not yet been confirmed.

The Coast Mountain bus was travelling west on Fraser Highway to Surrey Central Station at the time of the stabbing.

READ ALSO: Surrey glassblower to close studio after 50-plus years of hot work, including ash-filled memorials


anna.burns@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Like us on Instagram and Follow Anna on Twitter.

stabbingSurreysurrey rcmpTransit

Previous story
Boat operated by missing man found near bodies of migrants in St. Lawrence River
Next story
Vancouver police investigating ‘violent confrontations’ at trans-rights rally

Just Posted

Vancouver radio personality Red Robinson died April 1, 2023 at age 86. (Photo credit: Jonathan Cruz)
Comox-born radio personality Red Robinson has died at age 86, family says

The income tax filing deadline is approaching. Income tax is one of several taxes paid by Canadians. (Black Press file photo)
QUIZ: Are you ready to file your taxes?

A makeshift shelter sits among the landscaping of the Courtenay City Hall parking lot, with the Connect Centre in the background. The Connect Centre is a safe haven for the homeless.
Courtenay mayor discusses city’s homelessness situation

A BC Ferries vessel approaches the Saltery Bay terminal on the Sunshine Coast. (John McKinley file)
BC Ferries fares could climb 9.2 per cent each of the next 4 years, CEO says they won’t

Pop-up banner image