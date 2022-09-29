Nanaimo RCMP are looking for witnesses to a collision between a pickup truck and man using a wheelchair on Fifth Street and Railway Avenue on Wednesday, Sept. 28. (Black Press Media file photo)

Nanaimo RCMP are looking for witnesses to a collision between a pickup truck and man using a wheelchair on Fifth Street and Railway Avenue on Wednesday, Sept. 28. (Black Press Media file photo)

Man in wheelchair airlifted to Vancouver after being hit by a truck in Nanaimo

Neither the driver nor passenger in the pickup were injured in incident Wednesday, Sept. 28

Nanaimo RCMP are investigating a collision last night between a person using a wheelchair and a driver in a pickup truck.

The incident happened at about 8 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 28, near the intersection of Railway Avenue and Fifth Street, according to a Nanaimo RCMP press release.

RCMP, Nanaimo Fire Rescue and B.C. Ambulance Service responded to the scene where a man in his early 60s had suffered serious injures and was later airlifted to a hospital in Vancouver.

The vehicle involved, an older-model Ford pickup, was driven by a woman in her 60s who was travelling with one passenger. Neither the driver nor passenger in the pickup were injured and both remained at the scene and co-operated with investigators.

After speaking with witnesses and gathering evidence, it appeared to investigators that the driver of the pickup was proceeding eastbound on Fifth Street when it collided with the wheelchair. The patient was traveling adjacent to railway tracks that cross over Fifth Street and was not in a marked crosswalk.

Investigators have ruled out alcohol and excessive speed as contributing factors. The vehicle involved was impounded and will undergo a mechanical inspection.

Police are also asking for anyone who witnessed the collision, and who has not already spoken with investigators, to call the Nanaimo RCMP non-emergency line at 250-754-2345 and quote file No. 2022-34403.

READ ALSO: Nanaimo supermarket closes for the night following threat


photos@nanaimobulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Breaking NewscollisionRCMPTraffic

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
RCAF personnel investigating possible Aurora engine malfunction at 19 Wing
Next story
Katie Couric reveals breast cancer diagnosis

Just Posted

The Cops For Cancer Tour de Rock team poses with honourary member Alyanna Stokes, before she hops into the lead car to take the team to Valley View School, where Alyanna is in Grade 5. Alyanna is a cancer survivor. Photo by Terry Farrell
VIDEO: Tour De Rock pedals through the Comox Valley

Royal Canadian Airforce flight safety personnel are investigating an incident at 19 Wing Comox after a CP-140 Aurora landed with a possible engine malfunction Wednesday, Sept. 28. Black Press file photo
RCAF personnel investigating possible Aurora engine malfunction at 19 Wing

School District 71 office
Courtenay school board trustee candidate distributing anti-SOGI material

Volunteers at the Lake Trail Repair Café will help fix small electronics and appliances, wood projects, bicycles, toys and clothes. Photo supplied
Lake Trail Repair Café an alternative to landfill