Man seen with long gun, shots heard led to hold and secure at Courtenay schools: RCMP

A student who reported seeing a man in Roy Stewart Morrison Nature Park with a long gun, and subsequently reported hearing shots fired led to a hold and secure at Lake Trail and Arden schools in Courtenay on Friday (April 21) afternoon.

According to an RCMP statement released late Friday afternoon, the report came in at approximately 2:20 p.m., when a student reported to school staff that she had seen a man in the park with a long gun. Initially, the student also reported hearing two shots fired.

Lake Trail School, which is on the outskirts of Roy Stewart Morrison Nature Park, as well as Arden Elementary – approximately one kilometre west – went into hold and secure while police rushed to the area.

The witness described the man as mixed race and wearing boots. She was not able to describe his clothing or anything more about him at the time of the report. She reported that the man did not say anything to her and did not make any threats toward her.

Police conducted an exhaustive search of the park and surrounding neighbourhood with assistance from Police Dog Services, the Emergency Response Team and Air Services (the RCMP helicopter) – the man has not been located and no additional reports were received involving similar circumstances or shots fired.

“Once police were able to determine there was no active threat in the park or surrounding area, students were dismissed,” said Const. Monika Terragni, media relations officer, Comox Valley RCMP. “We would like to thank the media and the public for being patient and respectfully sharing our message on social media,” she added.

Police will remain in the area for some time to continue investigating – they will be speaking with neighbourhood residents and are asking anyone who was in the park or the area between 1:30 and 2:30 p.m. to call Comox Valley RCMP at (250) 338-1321 and report anything suspicious.

ALSO: VIDEO: Courtenay homeowners hospitalized after TikTok challenge turns ugly

terry.farrell@comoxvalleyrecord.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Comox ValleyRCMP