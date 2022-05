Damion Kirton is wanted by police for theft under $5,000, breach of undertaking and uttering threats. Photo supplied

The Comox Valley RCMP has issued a warrant for Damion Kirton, who is wanted by police for theft under $5,000, breach of undertaking and uttering threats.

Kirton is 38 years old. He stands 5,10” and weighs about 190 pounds. He has brown hair and hazel colored eyes.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Kirton is asked to call the Comox Valley RCMP at (250) 338-1321 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

