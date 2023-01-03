Vancouver police officers arrested a 50-year-old man on Dec. 31, who is suspected of stealing from a South Granville fine art gallery. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Vancouver police officers arrested a 50-year-old man on Dec. 31, who is suspected of stealing from a South Granville fine art gallery. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Man with 115 convictions charged with stealing from Vancouver art gallery

50-year-old suspected of stealing $40,000 worth of fine art from South Granville gallery

A 50-year-old Vancouver man with a long history of criminal convictions is now facing two more charges after a South Granville art gallery was stolen from last week.

The Vancouver Police Department says officers arrested Francis Boivin at his home on Saturday (Dec. 31) after recognizing his face in security footage of the theft from earlier that day.

“The thief had fled prior to our arrival, but the officers drove to his home in East Vancouver, waited for him, and arrested him when he arrived home carrying the stolen art,” Sgt. Steve Addison said in a news release.

With 115 previous convictions under his belt, Boivin is well known to police.

VPD says after officers arrested him on Saturday they returned with a search warrant and found a second piece of art, which had also been stolen from the South Granville gallery. In total, VPD says the two pieces were worth nearly $40,000.

Boivin is charged with two counts of theft over $5,000.

READ ALSO: About 1,500 bags still stranded at YVR following B.C. storm

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CrimetheftVancouver

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
‘Lucky’ the owl may be partially blind after colliding with vehicle in northern B.C.
Next story
2022 in photos: Here’s what our reporters captured

Just Posted

Morgan Jackson of Courtenay has been named to the Canadian hockey team for the 2023 IIHF U18 Women’s World Championship next month in Sweden.
2022 Comox Valley Year In Review

Comox Valley RCMP cruiser
Comox Valley RCMP kept busy over the holidays

Comox Valley first responders and RCMP were called to Woods Avenue in Courtenay Tuesday (Jan.3) morning.
Five-year-old struck on Courtenay road Tuesday morning

Vancouver Island residents won big in lottery draws in 2022. (Black Press file photo)
This is how much Vancouver Island residents raked in with lottery wins in 2022