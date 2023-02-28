David Frisch’s mandatory leave of absence from Courtenay council has ended. File photo

Mandatory leave of absence ends for Courtenay councillor

David Frisch’s mandatory leave of absence from Courtenay council has ended, pursuant to the requirements of the sections of the Community Charter that apply to a council member charged with an offence under the Criminal Code, the city announced Tuesday.

Thursday (Feb. 23) in court, Frisch was found not guilty of assault in relation to an alleged offence against his wife Jan. 7.

Since he is no longer subject to charges, his council duties are automatically restored.

Frisch told the city he has recommenced medical leave and expects to return to full council duties in April.

