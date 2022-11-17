Massive Parksville business park fire not considered suspicious

PQB News reader Michael Glendenning captured this aerial shot of the devastation caused by a fire Nov. 9 at the Parksville Heritage Centre, which destroyed several businesses.

The fire that destroyed several businesses in the Parksville Heritage Centre on Nov. 9 does not appear to have been intentional, fire officials said.

“Nothing at this point seems suspicious,” said assistant Fire Chief Steven Liedl. “We have turned the scene over to the insurance company.”

Insurance investigators were on scene Wednesday (Nov. 16), Liedl added.

The fire destroyed or seriously impacted six businesses, including the PQB News. No injuries were reported.

The Parksville Fire Department, along with assistance from Qualicum Beach, Errington, Nanoose, Coombs-Hilliers and Dashwood departments, battled all night to put out the blaze.

