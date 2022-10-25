Meeting the needs of Courtenay’s downtown

DCBIA is looking for downtown and nearby businesses to complete a survey

Calling all Downtown and neighbouring business and property owners – the Downtown Courtenay Business Improvement Area wants to hear from you.

The DCBIA is looking for ways to help them meet the current needs of the downtown Courtenay business community.

The DCBIA is currently reviewing its bylaw to update the association’s service levels, tax rates, fees, and operating boundaries. This local not-for-profit group has been in existence since 1995 and has more than 200 member businesses operating in downtown Courtenay.

They provide a wide range of services for their members, including marketing services, events, downtown beautification, security, and external advocacy for their members. However, as the city continues to grow, the DCBIA is feeling the restraints of its current resources.

To date, the DCBIA has operated with the same annual budget since its inception in 1995 – $60,000 – which is collected from member businesses within the DCBIA Boundary as part of their yearly property taxes (a rate of $0.8371 per $1,000). Following a careful review of its financials, staff capacity, and comparisons to similarly-sized communities, the DCBIA is looking into increasing its annual operating budget through the bylaw review process.

The DCBIA is looking for downtown and nearby businesses and property owners to complete a short survey to help modernize and improve their services.

Results from the survey will be presented to downtown and surrounding areas businesses and property owners at a general meeting on Nov. 15 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Native Sons Hall.

If you have any comments, questions or concerns about the process, reach out to the Downtown Courtenay Business Association at info@downtowncourtenay.ca

More information will be added to the website on a regular basis at :downtowncourtenay.com/event/dcbia-bylaw-renewal/



