Downtown Courtenay. Black Press file photo

Downtown Courtenay. Black Press file photo

Meeting the needs of Courtenay’s downtown

DCBIA is looking for downtown and nearby businesses to complete a survey

Calling all Downtown and neighbouring business and property owners – the Downtown Courtenay Business Improvement Area wants to hear from you.

The DCBIA is looking for ways to help them meet the current needs of the downtown Courtenay business community.

The DCBIA is currently reviewing its bylaw to update the association’s service levels, tax rates, fees, and operating boundaries. This local not-for-profit group has been in existence since 1995 and has more than 200 member businesses operating in downtown Courtenay.

They provide a wide range of services for their members, including marketing services, events, downtown beautification, security, and external advocacy for their members. However, as the city continues to grow, the DCBIA is feeling the restraints of its current resources.

To date, the DCBIA has operated with the same annual budget since its inception in 1995 – $60,000 – which is collected from member businesses within the DCBIA Boundary as part of their yearly property taxes (a rate of $0.8371 per $1,000). Following a careful review of its financials, staff capacity, and comparisons to similarly-sized communities, the DCBIA is looking into increasing its annual operating budget through the bylaw review process.

The DCBIA is looking for downtown and nearby businesses and property owners to complete a short survey to help modernize and improve their services.

Results from the survey will be presented to downtown and surrounding areas businesses and property owners at a general meeting on Nov. 15 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Native Sons Hall.

If you have any comments, questions or concerns about the process, reach out to the Downtown Courtenay Business Association at info@downtowncourtenay.ca

More information will be added to the website on a regular basis at :downtowncourtenay.com/event/dcbia-bylaw-renewal/


photos@comoxvalleyrecord.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Courtenay

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Ottawa police inspector worried “Freedom Convoy” could turn into Jan. 6 attack
Next story
Comox Valley man has bare encounter with bear

Just Posted

A humpback whale is seen just outside of Hartley Bay along the Great Bear Rainforest, B.C. Tuesday, Sept, 17, 2013. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Dangerous whale entanglement off Texada solved by patient rescue team, acrobatic whale

Stacey Wells with her Hollywood Corvette piece.
Celebrity artist drawn to the Comox Valley by its natural beauty

Fred Penner joins the entertainment lineup for this year’s Comox Valley Child Development Association telethon

Courtenay Jiffy Lube donates $10,000 to Immigrant Welcome Centre

Pop-up banner image