Napanee Brick by Sean Reilly.

Members fall show at Pearl Ellis Gallery

Watercolour, acrylic and oil paintings, photography, fused glass and more to be displayed

The Pearl Ellis Art Gallery will host its Members Fall Show and Sale from Aug. 25 to Sept. 17.

A wide range of styles from both emerging and professional artists will be displayed including watercolour, acrylic and oil paintings, photography, fused glass, fabric art and mixed media. All work will be available for purchase.

The gallery also offers a large selection of original greeting cards for sale by local artists.

An opening reception will be held Saturday, Aug. 27, 1 to 3 p.m. Admission is free and all are welcome.

The Pearl Ellis Art Gallery is located at 1729 Comox Avenue in Comox. The gallery is currently open Tuesday through Saturday, from noon to 4 p.m.

For more information about the gallery, and to see a virtual display of the exhibition, visit pearlellisgallery.com


art exhibit

