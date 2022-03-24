An age-enhanced sketch released on the 30th anniversary of Michael Dunahee’s disappearance shows what he may look like in 2021. (Courtesy of VicPD)

An age-enhanced sketch released on the 30th anniversary of Michael Dunahee’s disappearance shows what he may look like in 2021. (Courtesy of VicPD)

Michael Dunahee remains missing 31 years after Victoria kidnapping

If found today, Dunahee would be 35 years old

The case of Michael Dunahee, the blonde-haired little boy who went missing from a Victoria playground without a trace, remains unsolved 31 years later.

Dunahee was four years old on March 24, 1991, when his parents Crystal and Bruce took him and his baby sister Caitlin to the then Blanshard Elementary School to watch his mom’s flag football game. Walking their things down to the field, Crystal and Bruce left Dunahee to play at the school playground for a few moments.

By the time they looked back, he was gone.

In the days, weeks and months that followed, a multi-police department search ensued – the scale of which hadn’t been seen before in Canada. Despite thousands of tips and countless hours of investigations, no sign of Dunahee has ever been found.

READ ALSO: New sketch marks 30th anniversary of Michael Dunahee’s disappearance

On the 31st anniversary of his disappearance, Dunahee’s case remains open.

A recent podcast, called Missing Michael, by independent journalist Laura Palmer, digs deeper into his story. Palmer’s podcast reveals the Victoria Police Department has a list of active suspects but still lacks the evidence to point to one as the culprit.

Palmer speaks with Dunahee’s family, people who were at the school the day he went missing, and the investigators who continue to follow his case. All of them maintain that until a body is found, Dunahee could still be alive.

He would be 35 years old today.

READ ALSO: New podcast investigates disappearance of Michael Dunahee from Victoria playground

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

missing personVicPDVictoria

Previous story
Chilliwack FC coach suspended over alleged bullying

Just Posted

BMW brings its blues to the Old Church. Photo by Marilyn Stringer
BMW brings blues to Old Church in Courtenay

Sue Pyper and her elephant piece that she’s entered in a Wildlife Artist of the Year contest. Photo supplied
Courtenay artist creates images on sustainably harvested wood

Courtenay Rotary Pie Day is coming up on Friday, April 1 at On The Fly Café located at the Comox Valley Airport. Photo submitted
Courtenay Rotary aiming for Pie Day to take off at the Comox Valley Airport

Just in Time Choirs present Resilience! at the Sid Williams Theatre Society April 30. Record file photo
Resilience! concert in Courtenay celebrates ability to bounce back