Military training exercise set near Seal Bay

The Canadian Scottish Regiment will be conducting training at the Seal Bay training area. Scott Stanfield photo

The Canadian Scottish Regiment (Princess Mary’s), a Vancouver Island-based Primary Reserve Army unit, will be conducting infantry training at the Seal Bay training area in Courtenay from Feb. 25 to 27.

Residents may see soldiers moving on foot in their distinctive camouflage uniforms carrying the standard infantry weapons of the Canadian Armed Forces (CAF).

Nearby residents can expect to hear occasional noise during daylight hours from the firing of blank training ammunition from inside the Seal Bay training area on Waveland Road. There will also be a minor increase in traffic entering and exiting the Seal Bay facility.

Between the afternoon of Feb. 26 and the morning of Feb. 27 soldiers will be moving in the vicinity of Huband Road and Quenville Road.

As members of the Army Reserve in British Columbia, soldiers of the regiment train during evenings and weekends while serving as a part-time component of the Canadian Armed Forces.



