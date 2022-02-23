The Canadian Scottish Regiment will be conducting training at the Seal Bay training area. Scott Stanfield photo

The Canadian Scottish Regiment will be conducting training at the Seal Bay training area. Scott Stanfield photo

Military training exercise set near Seal Bay

Canadian Scottish Regiment conducting training exercise in Courtenay

  • Feb. 23, 2022 12:00 p.m.
  • News

The Canadian Scottish Regiment (Princess Mary’s), a Vancouver Island-based Primary Reserve Army unit, will be conducting infantry training at the Seal Bay training area in Courtenay from Feb. 25 to 27.

Residents may see soldiers moving on foot in their distinctive camouflage uniforms carrying the standard infantry weapons of the Canadian Armed Forces (CAF).

Nearby residents can expect to hear occasional noise during daylight hours from the firing of blank training ammunition from inside the Seal Bay training area on Waveland Road. There will also be a minor increase in traffic entering and exiting the Seal Bay facility.

Between the afternoon of Feb. 26 and the morning of Feb. 27 soldiers will be moving in the vicinity of Huband Road and Quenville Road.

As members of the Army Reserve in British Columbia, soldiers of the regiment train during evenings and weekends while serving as a part-time component of the Canadian Armed Forces.


photos@comoxvalleyrecord.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Suspicious death in remote area near Ladysmith prompts police investigation
Next story
Diabetes Canada encourages residents to take 40 days 40 items challenge

Just Posted

The Canadian Scottish Regiment will be conducting training at the Seal Bay training area. Scott Stanfield photo
Military training exercise set near Seal Bay

School District 71 has purchased the former BC Assessments building on Idiens Way in Courtenay. Photo supplied.
School District 71 to purchase former BC Assessment office building on Idiens Way

The Comox Valley Record’s Off The Page podcast, available everywhere podcasts are heard.
Off The Page podcast: Walk With Me

Gord Schrewiner with his dogs, Daisy (left) and her 14-month-old son Ryder. Photo by Karen McKinnon (McKinnon Photography)
Comox Fire Chief Gord Schreiner receives Lifetime Achievement Award