Mill Bay man wins $500,000 in lottery

Greg Bates says he wants to travel

Mill Bay’s Greg Bates was ‘Extra’ excited to call his family after learning that he won the $500,000 Extra prize from the Daily Grand draw on March 27.

“I was at home when I found out I won, using the Lotto! App on my phone,” recalled Bates.

“The first thing that crossed my mind was ‘holy crow.’”

Bates said he is looking forward to more family time and plans to travel to Greece and Mexico.

Asked how it feels to win the lottery, Bates said it’s “overwhelming.”

Bates purchased the winning ticket at the Real Canadian Superstore on Cowichan Way in Duncan.

lottery