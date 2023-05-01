Josie Van Der Elst was last seen on April 18 in Union Bay and may be headed toward Victoria as Comox Valley RCMP look to find the missing 40-year-old. (Courtesy of Comox Valley RCMP)

MISSING: Comox Valley women last seen on April 18 may be headed to Victoria

Police said it’s unusual for Josie Van Der Elst to go this long without contacting family

Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing Comox Valley woman who may be headed toward Victoria.

Josie Van Der Elst was last seen on April 18 in Union Bay and at the time she was wearing a red backpack while using a bicycle to get around. The 40-year-old is approximately 5’6”, weighs 120lbs and has green eyes and long dark wavy hair.

Van Der Elst was reported missing on April 27 and Comox Valley RCMP said it’s unusual for her to go this long without contacting friends or family, which has caused concern.

Police added she has connections in Victoria and may have headed in that direction if she is no longer in the Comox Valley.

Anyone who sees Van Der Elst or knows where she may be is asked to call 911 Comox Valley RCMP at 250-338-1321.

