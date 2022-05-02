Laura Huebner, 47, was last seen April 24 at Victoria International Airport. (Courtesy Sidney/North Saanich RCMP)

Missing woman last seen at Victoria airport could be travelling Island

Sidney North Saanich RCMP appeal to public to find woman last seen April 24

Police are looking for help finding a woman last seen at the Victoria International Airport.

Laura Huebner, 47, was last seen on April 24 when she arrived at the airport in North Saanich, RCMP said in a news release.

She was reported missing on April 29. Sidney/North Saanich RCMP say it’s possible Huebner was planning to travel to central Vancouver Island. She is described as 5’8” and about 140 pounds with blond hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing blue jeans a white jacket and a white hoodie.

Anyone with information is asked to contact their local police, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

