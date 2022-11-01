A pedestrian carries an umbrella as rain falls in Surrey, B.C., on Friday, October 21, 2022. Another atmospheric river is forecast to bring heavy rain to coastal British Columbia by late Thursday and this one could drench drought-stricken areas that didn’t see a lot of rain when the last storm rolled through. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

A pedestrian carries an umbrella as rain falls in Surrey, B.C., on Friday, October 21, 2022. Another atmospheric river is forecast to bring heavy rain to coastal British Columbia by late Thursday and this one could drench drought-stricken areas that didn’t see a lot of rain when the last storm rolled through. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Buckets of coming rain forecast to help wash away Comox Valley drought

More rain for southern B.C., as late October rainfall nears seasonal in some areas

Another atmospheric river is forecast to bring heavy rain to coastal British Columbia by late Thursday and this one could drench drought-stricken areas that have been bypassed by recent storms.

Environment Canada models show 40 to 50 millimetres of rain is forecast through to Saturday in the Comox Valley and in Sechelt on the Sunshine Coast, which are both ranked at drought Level 5, the most severe rating on the drought scale.

Rain is predicted to be even heavier on the west coast of Vancouver Island, where about 80 mm could fall in less than 36 hours and models show some Metro Vancouver communities may receive 60 mm or more.

Vancouver Island, the inner south coast including the Sunshine Coast, parts of the southern Interior and all of northeastern B.C. are listed at drought Level 4 or 5, meaning damaging effects of the dry conditions are “likely” or “almost certain.”

Comox recorded just 22 mm of rain in October, far below its average of 123, but Environment Canada says end-of-the-month downpours helped push many regions closer to seasonal averages.

After almost no rain since early July, the weather office says nearly 70 mm fell in Sechelt in the final days of October, enough to ease extraordinary water restrictions at midnight Tuesday that shuttered numerous businesses, including the local ice rink.

However, the rain isn’t enough for the district to lift ongoing water conservation orders or a drought-induced local state of emergency.

A statement from the Sunshine Coast Regional District issued Monday said the “cautious” easing of the Oct. 18 restrictions was approved as recent rain boosted flows from its severely depleted main reservoir, which serves about 90 per cent of area homes and businesses.

“This year, we have almost skipped fall weather at higher elevations, having transitioned quickly from an extended summer drought to winter freezing conditions,” the statement said.

If more rain doesn’t come or temperatures drop to freezing, the district said it would consider returning to water restrictions for non-essential businesses such as breweries and gravel, concrete and asphalt companies.

RELATED: ‘Potentially historic’ storm brewing off Vancouver Island should calm before landfall

Weather

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Woman fine after fall in dumbwaiter lift at Island Thrift Shop
Next story
Child sex offender who has broken numerous supervision orders to live in the Lower Mainland

Just Posted

A pedestrian carries an umbrella as rain falls in Surrey, B.C., on Friday, October 21, 2022. Another atmospheric river is forecast to bring heavy rain to coastal British Columbia by late Thursday and this one could drench drought-stricken areas that didn’t see a lot of rain when the last storm rolled through. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Buckets of coming rain forecast to help wash away Comox Valley drought

The allium is an example of flowers needing vernalization: a period of exposure to cold, even freezing weather to jump-start the germination process. Photo by Leslie Cox
DUCHESS OF DIRT: Class is always in session in a garden

The St. Andrew’s Cemetery clean-up is an annual event in preparation for Remembrance Day services. It is a rain-or-shine event. Photo supplied.
St Andrew’s Cemetery fall clean-up takes place Nov. 5

The 2023 Comox Valley Conservation Partnership calendars are now available in locations throughout the Comox Valley.
2023 Comox Valley Conservation Partnership calendars on sale now